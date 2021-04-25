$119.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post sales of $119.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $118.90 million. Tenable posted sales of $102.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $515.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $523.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $612.33 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.21.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,820,000 after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after buying an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 858,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. Tenable has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.81.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

