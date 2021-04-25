1,241 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,318,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $140.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

