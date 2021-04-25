$130.31 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce sales of $130.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $133.71 million. GreenSky posted sales of $121.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $584.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $588.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $660.89 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GreenSky by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

