13,015 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

