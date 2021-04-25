138 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cable One by 25.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,846.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,810.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,958.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,687.00 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

