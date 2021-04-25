13,902 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $12,501,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,921,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

OLMA stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

