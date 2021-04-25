$153.79 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report sales of $153.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.46 million. Endava posted sales of $118.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $589.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.13 million to $594.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $717.86 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,406 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,416. Endava has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

