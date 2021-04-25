$168.11 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $168.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.02 million and the highest is $173.20 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $181.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $655.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $684.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $681.90 million, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $721.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

