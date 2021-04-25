1,863 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.