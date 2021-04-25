$2.06 EPS Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $2.01. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

