$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

ALV traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.85. 831,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $106.12.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $11,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.