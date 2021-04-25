$2.39 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the lowest is $1.11. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $22.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 230,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

