2,065 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

SSPK opened at $16.70 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

