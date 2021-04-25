2,152 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,152 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.48 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

