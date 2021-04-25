$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.99. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.08 to $12.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.63.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $297.34 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.80 and a 200-day moving average of $249.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

