39,190 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $371,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of JPIB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. 21,032 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.