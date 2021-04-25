39,190 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $371,000.

Shares of JPIB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. 21,032 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit