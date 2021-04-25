$4.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report sales of $4.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $30.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.27 million to $31.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $46.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.75 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

