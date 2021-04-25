415 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of JKE opened at $62.19 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.35.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

