$452.09 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post $452.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.41 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $180.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.14.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

