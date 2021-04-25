$461.98 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post sales of $461.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.77 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $669.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

TCOM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 3,163,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,605. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit