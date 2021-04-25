$461.98 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post sales of $461.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.77 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $669.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

TCOM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 3,163,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,605. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.