531,640 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 531,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GDYN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

