$67.17 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report $67.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $67.80 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $269.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCR stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,414. QCR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $766.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.