$729.30 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce sales of $729.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $723.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

