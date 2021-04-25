$79.72 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report $79.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.44 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $96.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $367.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.81 million to $382.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $493.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,472.68. 34,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,909. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.20 and its 200-day moving average is $924.84. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,710.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

