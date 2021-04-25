$958.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $958.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 92.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000.

TPH stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit