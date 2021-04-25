$958.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $958.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 92.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000.

TPH stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.