Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

