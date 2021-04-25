Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ANIOY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acerinox has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.08.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

