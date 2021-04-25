Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,450 Average Price Target from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,450 ($32.01).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,195 ($41.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,057.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,941.59. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

