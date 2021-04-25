Adobe’s (ADBE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.80 and a 200 day moving average of $478.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

