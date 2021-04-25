Adshares 1-Day Volume Tops $23,482.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $23,482.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00036386 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 19,589,652 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

