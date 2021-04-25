Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.30.

AAP stock opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $202.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

