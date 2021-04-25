AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. AGCO reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $10.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.72. 747,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,134. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61. AGCO has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AGCO by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AGCO by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,987 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

