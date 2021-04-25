Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.
EADSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 209,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.82.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
