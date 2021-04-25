Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

EADSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 209,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

