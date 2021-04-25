Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

