Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

