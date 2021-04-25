Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.40 Million

Brokerages expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to post $65.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.60 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $291.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $301.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $342.75 million, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $355.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKU. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in Akumin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 20,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,707. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

