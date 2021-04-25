Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 169,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $32.19 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $32.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

