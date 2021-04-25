Alexander Scott Purchases 27 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott acquired 27 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.43).

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 543.50 ($7.10) on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 511.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 516.89.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

