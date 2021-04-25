Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, analysts expect Alfa Laval AB (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

