Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATD.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$41.64 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$47.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

