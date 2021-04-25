Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives $3.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 99,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

