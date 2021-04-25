Alphabet (GOOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $15.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.88.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

