Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

