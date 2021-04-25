Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce $146.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $161.25 million. Amarin reported sales of $154.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $663.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.70 million to $716.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.20 million, with estimates ranging from $551.42 million to $993.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

