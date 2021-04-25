AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AMC Networks worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,605,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMC Networks by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

