Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMCR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.49.

AMCR stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

