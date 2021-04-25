American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of AEO opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,821 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

