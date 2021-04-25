AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWW opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

