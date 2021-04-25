AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

