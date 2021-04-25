Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $253.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.10 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Interface reported sales of $288.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

