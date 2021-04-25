Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.81. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. 492,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,313. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $51.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 166.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

